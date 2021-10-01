Advertisement

Mostly Dry Late Morning with More Rain Building Up This Evening

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 16 minutes ago
We’ll have a lull in the rain as we go through the rest of the morning, with rain chances going back up as we head through the afternoon. The best rain chances will take place during the evening, so be sure to have a rain jacket if heading out to the football games. Scattered storms will linger through the games, but they’ll slowly taper off as the games come to a close.

Everything dries up for the overnight, with another muggy start for your Saturday. The next rain chances arrive late Saturday and afternoon and early evening, and this will keep highs down in the low 80′s again. A cold front arrives early Sunday morning, pushing the rain out and allowing for drier air to filter on in. Fall-like weather will greet us Monday morning with low dew points and temperatures in the mid 60′s for the morning commute. The Fall weather lasts through the entire week with lots of sunshine and highs staying in the mid 80′s. Things are also looking good for the next Baylor home game.

