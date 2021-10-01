Police arrest West ISD employee accused of communicating inappropriately with student

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Thursday arrested a former employee with the West Independent School District accused of sending a student “inappropriate electronic communications via a social media platform,” the school district announced Friday.

The person arrested had been “removed from duty” at West Middle/High School and was longer employed by the district at the time of the arrest.

District officials learned of the allegations on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and reported the information to law enforcement and Child Protective Services (CPS).

“Through student interviews, other serious allegations materialized,” the district said.

“Understandably, our community and others would appreciate the employee accused of this misconduct to be named publicly. Unfortunately, a recent change to the Texas Education Code (Section 21.12) prohibits the District from naming an individual who has been accused of this conduct unless the individual has been indicted,” the school district said.

“Because the individual has only been arrested, and not yet indicted, the name cannot be released.”

West ISD encourages all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with their children about appropriate relationships with adults, and to report any suspicious or concerning behavior immediately.

