Police in Houston respond to active shooting at prep school

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooting at a school at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke.

Police said a suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other “possible suspects at this time,” police said.

The scene is still active. KHOU identified the school as the Yes Prep School.

