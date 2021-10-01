Police in North Texas investigate murder of transgender woman

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A transgender woman had no connection to the Arlington apartment complex where she was found with a fatal gunshot Thursday night, according to police, family and friends.

Another driver pulling into the Madrid Apartments off Furrs Street on the city’s north side, found Kièr Solomon in the driver’s seat of her own car, with a door open and the engine running. She died in the emergency room at a local hospital.

Police said they spoke to someone who heard a gunshot sometime around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, but were still looking for witnesses or video, and did not have solid leads yet in the case.

Police would not say if anything was missing from the car, indicating a possible robbery. Asked if Solomon’s identity may be a factor in the homicide, Sgt. Chris Moore said “”we don’t have any information to lead us that that is the case.”

The 21-year-old lived in Dallas with her grandmother. She sometimes stayed with a friend at an apartment in Arlington, according to her family, and even kept a dog there, but at a complex in another part of the city.

Vera Solomon said Kièr had been to her home in Dallas Thursday afternoon, to change clothes, but they had just missed seeing each other there.

Solomon was between jobs, having worked most recently at a staffing agency, but was eager to find more work to keep up with a car payment, her grandmother said.

Oscar Pinales, a close friend with Kièr since high school, said she had a small group of close friends and family. It would not be normal for her to get into an argument or fight with someone.

Solomon’s mother, Arntira, said she was just waiting for detectives to figure out who Kièr had been communicating with Thursday night.

