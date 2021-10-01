Advertisement

Spotty Showers Continue for Tonight & Tomorrow

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you are planning on heading to area football games tonight, I’d pack the rain gear. Rain chances aren’t great across Central Texas this afternoon & evening, but we will likely see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms pop up. Best timing for rain will be from 5-8 pm. After sunset the rain chances should start to drop off pretty quickly. We will keep the spotty rain chances in the forecast for your Saturday as well, but the rain chances don’t look as high as they did earlier in the week. As of now we only look to see a 30% chance for rain, so most outdoor activities should be good to go. Highs for your Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

A cold front will move through Central Texas on Sunday, and that should push the rain chances out of our area. An isolated shower or two are possible Sunday, but we look to remain sunny & rain-free all of next week. Sunday’s cold front will push in some drier air, so that should lead to some comfortable weather next week!

