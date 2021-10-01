Staffing, customer issues lead to early closure for Central Texas snow cone shop

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Staffing issues and irritated customers are common across the nation as businesses deal with employee shortages.

It is so bad, one Central Texas business decided to close early for the season.

Stefanie Hoff, the manager for Frosti Cones in Belton, said this year that has been more tension than usual.

“It’s the people that were different this summer,” Hoff said. “And it was everybody. I don’t know how to explain it really.”

The difference was so noticeable Hoff even took to social media to air a complaint over the weekend. This happened after one of the employees was yelled at by a customer.

Like many other businesses, Frosti Cones dealt with issues regarding employees showing up to work. The issue worsened as some of the younger staffers returned to school in August, leaving shifts unfilled.

“I completely understand how that may be frustrating when you just want a quick snow cone and you wanted to pop-in-and-out,” Hoff said. “But at the same time, when we have one girl in the shop, be prepared for a little bit of wait.”

Hoff’s Facebook post suffered no backlash. In fact, that same day a few customers made a trip to the shop to praise the staff for its hard work.

“And then, the next day, when I was working, we had a gentleman show up and say, ‘I’ll come sit out here and I’ll take care of you if anybody is mean,’” Hoff said.

The pep talks and offers from customers to fill in were not enough to save the shop from an early closure.

Management still had to make the decision to end this year’s run, four weeks earlier than the normal seasonal closure.

“I told them all to please come see me next year,” Hoff said. “I would love to hire them and meet with them.”

