Thief drives away with trailer containing two classic Model-T cars

Temple Police say the thief stole a black 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer with Texas license plate...
Temple Police say the thief stole a black 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer with Texas license plate number 91016N.(Temple Police)
By Justin Earley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for help locating the person who allegedly stole two Ford Model-T classic vehicles from the 1920s.

The thief stole a black 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer with Texas license plate number 91016N.

Inside the trailer were a 1925 Model-T Roadster and a 1926 Model-T coupe.

The theft happened on Wednesday in the 3300 block of N. 3rd St.

Friday police released images of the vehicle they believe is involved.

You can see a light grey or tan SUV pulling the trailer.

If you know anything about what happened or who may be responsible, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Model T Roadster
Model T Roadster(Temple Police)
Model T Coupe
Model T Coupe(Temple Police)

