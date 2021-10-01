Thief drives away with trailer containing two classic Model-T cars
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for help locating the person who allegedly stole two Ford Model-T classic vehicles from the 1920s.
The thief stole a black 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer with Texas license plate number 91016N.
Inside the trailer were a 1925 Model-T Roadster and a 1926 Model-T coupe.
The theft happened on Wednesday in the 3300 block of N. 3rd St.
Friday police released images of the vehicle they believe is involved.
You can see a light grey or tan SUV pulling the trailer.
If you know anything about what happened or who may be responsible, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.