Trooper Damon Allen Memorial Foundation holding first family fun day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Even though Trooper Damon Allen died nearly four years ago, a local foundation is keeping his memory alive by giving back.

The Trooper Damon C. Allen Memorial Foundation is hoping to raise money this weekend with its first ever Family Fun Day.

There is a full day of activities scheduled, including a 5K, jeep and car show, cornhole tournament and a weenie dog race.

Kasey Allen, Trooper Allen’s widow, started the foundation back in 2019 to honor her husband Damon Allen, who was killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving in 2017.

Allen said they wanted to host an event like this last year, but they weren’t able to because of the pandemic.

The foundation helps emergency and military personnel in their time of need, with whatever that may be. Allen says they hope to raise $50,000 this weekend because she has lots of goals she would like to achieve.

“I would like to do as many great things as possible in his name because he was a hero, our hero,” Allen said. “We want people to know about him, we want his legacy to be forever remembered.”

Allen said right now, while they have a lot of generous donors, a lot of the work they do for first responders and their families comes out of their own pockets. The foundation is also still relatively new, so Allen hopes people will come out to enjoy the event, but also learn more about the work they do.

“We want to be able to reach out to the whole state,” Allen said. “We want the whole state to feel like, even if it’s a small community in west Texas, we want people from that community to know where we are and what we do so that if they need something, we can also help them.”

Allen said in addition to helping families of first responders and military personnel, she also would like to create $5,000 scholarships in Damon’s name. She has plans to start them at two schools, and any money raised from Saturday’s event would help reach that goal.

While there are lots of events and competitions to sign up for, there will also be food trucks, bounce houses and other kids activities. You can find a full list of events, sign-ups and more information online. The foundation website also has more information about donating, if you’d like to help.

