Austin man arrested following high speed chase through local town

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin man is in custody Saturday following a chase involving the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Marling Police Department.

According to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday morning around 2:00am a Falls County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle near the Chicken Place.

When the deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the vehicle with the assistance of Marlin Police officers.

The vehicle crashed after hitting a tree and the suspect was apprehended.

Ritchie Lee Brown, 47, of Austin was taken into custody with two active warrants charging Aggravated Sexual Assault and Failure to Register as a sex offender.

Brown was charged with multiple felonies as a result of the pursuit and contraband located in the vehicle.

Brown was transported and cleared from the hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

