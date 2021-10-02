Advertisement

Carlson Law Firm hosts 45th anniversary fundraiser

The Carlson Law Firm just commemorated their 45th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser in...
The Carlson Law Firm just commemorated their 45th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser in Killeen to benefit the community.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Carlson Law Firm just commemorated their 45th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser in Killeen to benefit the community.

The law firm gave away free school supplies to children while all proceeds of the event went to Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

Organizers say they’re proud to give back to the community that’s given so much to them for the last four decades.

“We started as a small two-lawyer office here in Killeen,” said Michael Erskine.

“Now, we have over a dozen offices across the state and 200 employees. We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and give credit to those that’ve worked for us and those folks that’ve allowed us to take care of them over the years.”

The event also featured fun activities like a water dunk tank, arts & crafts and games.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas Police Chase
Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities
File Photo
West ISD employee accused of sending student ‘inappropriate electronic communications’
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Affidavit details how Waco man allegedly murdered 10-year-old son
Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an...
Gunman in Houston shoots glass doors open, enters school and shoots employee

Latest News

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Killeen police has reported an increase in domestic violence...
Killeen Police Department hosts first ever Domestic Violence Walk
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD hosts Mental Wellness Fair
Mermaids at the Salado Creek during the 5th annual Sirena Fest
Mermaid festival brings magic to Salado
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead