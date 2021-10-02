Carlson Law Firm hosts 45th anniversary fundraiser

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Carlson Law Firm just commemorated their 45th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser in Killeen to benefit the community.

The law firm gave away free school supplies to children while all proceeds of the event went to Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

Organizers say they’re proud to give back to the community that’s given so much to them for the last four decades.

“We started as a small two-lawyer office here in Killeen,” said Michael Erskine.

“Now, we have over a dozen offices across the state and 200 employees. We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and give credit to those that’ve worked for us and those folks that’ve allowed us to take care of them over the years.”

The event also featured fun activities like a water dunk tank, arts & crafts and games.

