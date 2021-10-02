Central Texans concerned about getting both COVID & flu vaccines

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As the flu season begins, many Central Texans are concerned about when to get their flu-shot while they get their COVID vaccine.

The biggest concerns most people have with both vaccines are the side effects.

Baylor Scott & White Infectious Disease Specialist Lizbeth Cahuyme says she’s heard multiple questions about when to take both vaccines.

“We know that both vaccines have their own side effects like reactions in the arm and couple of days of not feeling well with a low temperature, but it usually only lasts a few days,” she said.

“What’s important to remember is this is our body responding and creating antibodies.”

Health experts say the demand for flu shots is higher than last year, mostly due to more people gathering in public. Despite concerns about side effects, Cahuyme says there’s no need to worry.

“Initially, out of caution, the CDC recommended at least two weeks in between both vaccines,” she said.

“As more information came in, we now know that it’s safe to receive both vaccines at the same time.”

Even with the safe approval, Cahuyme says what’s most important is getting vaccinated, no matter the time frame.

“If you desire it, you can receive both vaccines at the same time,” she said.

“However, you know your body better than anyone. So, if you have any signs or symptoms from prior flu vaccines, you might want to wait a few days before getting your other shot.”

Baylor Scott & White is planning to host a number of drive-thru flu shot clinics around Central Texas later this month.

More information can be found on their website.

