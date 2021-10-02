Advertisement

Central Texans concerned about getting both COVID & flu vaccines

As the flu season begins, many Central Texans are concerned about when to get their flu-shot...
As the flu season begins, many Central Texans are concerned about when to get their flu-shot while they get their COVID vaccine.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As the flu season begins, many Central Texans are concerned about when to get their flu-shot while they get their COVID vaccine.

The biggest concerns most people have with both vaccines are the side effects.

Baylor Scott & White Infectious Disease Specialist Lizbeth Cahuyme says she’s heard multiple questions about when to take both vaccines.

“We know that both vaccines have their own side effects like reactions in the arm and couple of days of not feeling well with a low temperature, but it usually only lasts a few days,” she said.

“What’s important to remember is this is our body responding and creating antibodies.”

Health experts say the demand for flu shots is higher than last year, mostly due to more people gathering in public. Despite concerns about side effects, Cahuyme says there’s no need to worry.

“Initially, out of caution, the CDC recommended at least two weeks in between both vaccines,” she said.

“As more information came in, we now know that it’s safe to receive both vaccines at the same time.”

Even with the safe approval, Cahuyme says what’s most important is getting vaccinated, no matter the time frame.

“If you desire it, you can receive both vaccines at the same time,” she said.

“However, you know your body better than anyone. So, if you have any signs or symptoms from prior flu vaccines, you might want to wait a few days before getting your other shot.”

Baylor Scott & White is planning to host a number of drive-thru flu shot clinics around Central Texas later this month.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Affidavit details how Waco man allegedly murdered 10-year-old son
The area where the body was found by police officers.
Body found behind building in Killeen
Restaurant Report Card 9.30.21
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 9.30.21
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
Man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old
Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an...
Gunman in Houston shoots glass doors open, enters school and shoots employee

Latest News

I-14 rollover near Harker Heights, Texas
Pickup hauling trailer flips on I-14, creates traffic nightmare for motorists
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated, say ‘the system failed’ for awarding father custody
central texas gator
Update on Central Texas Gator
central texas child in school
Pandemic-related stress in children