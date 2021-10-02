Former student charged in Houston school shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified the alleged gunman in Friday’s shooting at the YES Prep Southwest Secondary School as Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25.

Kelsey is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct.

Shortly before noon, Kelsey allegedly shot down the glass doors at the school located at 4411 Anderson Road, entered the building, and opened fire.

The school principal Eric Espinosa, 36, was grazed in the lower back by a bullet as he attempted to alert students and staff.

“As the principal continued to help students and teachers flee the school, responding police officers arrived, located the suspect and arrested him without further incident,” police said in a news release.

Kelsey, a former student at the school, allegedly confessed to his role in the shooting.

Espinosa was treated at a local hospital and released.

