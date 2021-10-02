Killeen ISD hosts Mental Wellness Fair

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD hosted their third annual Mental Wellness fair Saturday.

A year after the COVID pandemic, many young students and families are still dealing with anxiety, stress and mental health issues.

“Sometimes families feel alone and sometimes they don’t know the resources available to them,” said Killeen ISD Counselor Michelle Taylor.

“Students haven’t been in school for the last year, they’ve had to do stuff virtually and it’s caused some major stressors,” said Counselor Shannon Lumar.

“With that, sometimes we see students dealing with anxiety.”

Anxiety that’s led to poor grades and low morale. That’s why the district hosted the fair offering workshops, calming activities like arts & crafts, and equine therapy involving interaction with animals like horses.

“I think it’s important because the way this therapy happens with being outside and being connected to whatever activity, it’s just gonna do so much for their growth,” said JoAnne Harrison.

Most importantly, the district says it’s more important than ever to let students and families know they’re not alone.

“We live in a very large community, but we still have families that’re more isolated,” Taylor said.

“So, by putting all this together, they can see what the community has to offer and what we as schools can get them the help that they need.”

Anyone unable to attend the fair can find more information on mental health resources on the district’s website.

