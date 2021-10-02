Killeen Police Department hosts first ever Domestic Violence Walk

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Killeen police has reported an increase in domestic violence disputes. Now, they’re taking steps to prevent that violence before it starts.

On Saturday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department partnered with local organizations to host the first annual Domestic Violence Walk.

There, police and survivors walked for those who lost their lives to domestic violence. They also shared resources that families can privately reach out to if they ever need help.

Crime Victims Liason Kimberly Isett says the most important message is letting unknown victims know that they’re not alone.

“I’d like to say to the victims that maybe don’t know how to get out of a situation, you can reach out to us confidentially,” she said.

“We can give you resources and help you get out of that situation. It’s not impossible. I know it feels impossible, but it is possible.”

Organizers say they plan on hosting many more domestic violence walks in the years to come.

