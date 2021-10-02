Advertisement

Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead

Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead.(Eric Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Carlos Castro, 39, after a shooting Saturday that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Local officers and deputies responded to the 500 block of Wilson Road near Polk Street shortly before 4 p.m. to investigate a shots fired call.

A standoff ensued when the suspected gunman, Castro, refused to surrender. The alleged gunman was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim, not yet identified, was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

