Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Carlos Castro, 39, after a shooting Saturday that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Local officers and deputies responded to the 500 block of Wilson Road near Polk Street shortly before 4 p.m. to investigate a shots fired call.

A standoff ensued when the suspected gunman, Castro, refused to surrender. The alleged gunman was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim, not yet identified, was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

