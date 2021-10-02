Advertisement

Mermaid festival brings magic to Salado

Mermaids at the Salado Creek during the 5th annual Sirena Fest
Mermaids at the Salado Creek during the 5th annual Sirena Fest(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Salado, Texas (KWTX) - For the fifth year the annual Sirena Fest brought magic to the already enchanting village of Salado. Mermaids perched on the edge fo the Salado Creek as kids also dressed as mermaids lined up to be photographed with them.

“I like seeing everybody dressed up and I like the stilt lady. She made us the balloons,” said Dolly Kunz Wilson, a Salado resident attending the festival with her granddaughter.

Although the annual parade was cancelled, the festival still brought in mermaid enthusiasts from far and wide. Food trucks, vendors and bouncy houses filled the yard at Barrow Brewing Co.

This year some attendees say there is something to prove as the city of San Marcos was named the Mermaid Capital of Texas despite Salado’s longtime connection to mermaids.

“I feel like Salado is probably the original Mermaid Capital of Texas,” said Randie Aguilar who has attended the Sirena Fest every year. “Our festival might be a little bit smaller but it definitely has more heart,” she said.

So much heart that proceeds from the festival go toward building an all abilities playground in Salado to accommodate children with disabilities.

