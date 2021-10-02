Pickup hauling trailer flips on I-14, creates traffic nightmare for motorists
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Ford F-350 pickup hauling a trailer flipped on its side Friday evening and backed up traffic for miles on I-14 west near Harker Heights.
A woman riding in the truck was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
The highway was backed up for miles Friday as crews struggled to put the truck right side up.
