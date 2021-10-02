Advertisement

Slight Rain Chance This Evening with Fall Weather Returning Soon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Other than a stray shower due to a cold front we’ll be dry this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 80′s until sunset, only dipping to the upper 60′s though going into Sunday, despite the cold front. Winds behind the front will be light, which is why it’ll take some time for the lower dew points to settle in. Thus, Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 80′s during the afternoon with a few clouds passing through.

Monday is when things will start feeling much better as winds pick up a little more out of the north. Highs will be in the mid 80′s, but dew points will fall into the low 50′s by the afternoon. The fall-like weather continues most of the week, but by next weekend the heat will return with highs around 90° for the next Baylor home game. As far as humidity goes, dew points will be back near 60° by that time.

