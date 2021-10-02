Advertisement

Spotty Weekend Showers Possible

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will keep the spotty rain chances in the forecast for your Saturday, but the rain chances don’t look as high as they did earlier in the week. As of now we only look to see a 30% chance for rain, so most outdoor activities should be good to go. Highs for your Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

A cold front will move through Central Texas on Sunday, and that should push the rain chances out of our area. An isolated shower or two are possible Sunday, but we look to remain sunny & rain-free all of next week. Sunday’s cold front will push in some drier air, so that should lead to some comfortable weather next week!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Police arrest West ISD employee accused of communicating inappropriately with student
Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Affidavit details how Waco man allegedly murdered 10-year-old son
Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an...
Gunman in Houston shoots glass doors open, enters school and shoots employee
Restaurant Report Card 9.30.21
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 9.30.21
Temple Police say the thief stole a black 2018 Diamond Cargo trailer with Texas license plate...
Thief drives away with trailer containing two classic Model-T cars

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Spotty Showers Continue for Tonight & Tomorrow
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
FastCast
Mostly Dry Late Morning with More Rain Building Up This Evening