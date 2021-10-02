Spotty Weekend Showers Possible

We will keep the spotty rain chances in the forecast for your Saturday, but the rain chances don’t look as high as they did earlier in the week. As of now we only look to see a 30% chance for rain, so most outdoor activities should be good to go. Highs for your Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

A cold front will move through Central Texas on Sunday, and that should push the rain chances out of our area. An isolated shower or two are possible Sunday, but we look to remain sunny & rain-free all of next week. Sunday’s cold front will push in some drier air, so that should lead to some comfortable weather next week!

