Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an early Saturday morning robbery in the 600 block of N 3rd St.
At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk with a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before leaving.
The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask dressed in all black.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.