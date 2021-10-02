Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an early Saturday morning robbery in the 600 block of N 3rd St.

At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk with a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before leaving.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask dressed in all black.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

