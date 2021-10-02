Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise funds to support research and care

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) -People from across central Texas gathered at Brazos Park East on Saturday morning for a purpose.

“I’m walking for my grandmother who had it, this is the lest we can do,” participant Deanna Bell said.

It’s all to stop Alzheimer’s.

The walk is a great way to support those who have Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

While individuals set their own goals, here locally they raised over $160 thousand.

“I think it’s important. Any time someone has Alzheimer’s, that they know that they’re not alone and that the caregivers know that they’re not alone as well, " said Brenda Shuttlesworth Regional director Alzheimer’s association.

For more information, or donate, you can visit act.alz.org/waco.

