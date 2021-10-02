Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise funds to support research and care

Promise garden at Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Promise garden at Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) -People from across central Texas gathered at Brazos Park East on Saturday morning for a purpose.

“I’m walking for my grandmother who had it, this is the lest we can do,” participant Deanna Bell said.

It’s all to stop Alzheimer’s.

The walk is a great way to support those who have Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

While individuals set their own goals, here locally they raised over $160 thousand.

“I think it’s important. Any time someone has Alzheimer’s, that they know that they’re not alone and that the caregivers know that they’re not alone as well, " said Brenda Shuttlesworth Regional director Alzheimer’s association.

For more information, or donate, you can visit act.alz.org/waco.

