Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise funds to support research and care
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -People from across central Texas gathered at Brazos Park East on Saturday morning for a purpose.
“I’m walking for my grandmother who had it, this is the lest we can do,” participant Deanna Bell said.
It’s all to stop Alzheimer’s.
The walk is a great way to support those who have Alzheimer’s disease and their families.
While individuals set their own goals, here locally they raised over $160 thousand.
“I think it’s important. Any time someone has Alzheimer’s, that they know that they’re not alone and that the caregivers know that they’re not alone as well, " said Brenda Shuttlesworth Regional director Alzheimer’s association.
For more information, or donate, you can visit act.alz.org/waco.
