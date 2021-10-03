Advertisement

Another Warm Day with Dew Points Coming Down Afterwards!

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We only dip to the upper 60′s though going into Sunday, despite the cold front. Winds behind the front will be light, which is why it’ll take some time for the lower dew points to settle in. Thus, Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 80′s during the afternoon with a few clouds passing through.

Monday is when things will start feeling much better as winds pick up a little more out of the north. Highs will be in the mid 80′s, but dew points will fall into the low 50′s by the afternoon. The fall-like weather continues most of the week, but by next weekend the heat will return with highs around 90° for the next Baylor home game. As far as humidity goes, dew points will be back near 60° by that time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas Police Chase
Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead
At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk with a knife and took an...
Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect
File Photo
West ISD employee accused of sending student ‘inappropriate electronic communications’

Latest News

Another Warm Day Before Dew Points Get Much Lower
FastCast
Slight Rain Chance This Evening with Fall Weather Returning Soon!
Slight Rain Chances with This Evening's Cold Front, But Comfortable, Fall Weather Returning Soon
FastCast
Spotty Weekend Showers Possible