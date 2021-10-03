Beautiful Fall Weather Returns To Start The Work Week!

It’ll be warm and fairly muggy going through the evening, but north winds will pick up a little more going into Monday, bringing the dew points down. We’ll have temperatures in the mid 80′s until sunset, eventually getting down into the low 60′s for the morning commute. Abundant sunshine will be seen throughout Monday with highs in the mid 80′s, and dew points will drop to the low 50′s by the afternoon.

Sunny and comfortable weather stays with us through the middle of the week, but south winds will start to heat us up again by the end of the week. We’ll hit the low 90′s Thursday and Friday, and stay around 90° during next weekend. The humidity will start to go back up on Friday, and then we keep warm and humid weather heading into the following week.

