Advertisement

Beautiful Fall Weather Returns To Start The Work Week!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be warm and fairly muggy going through the evening, but north winds will pick up a little more going into Monday, bringing the dew points down. We’ll have temperatures in the mid 80′s until sunset, eventually getting down into the low 60′s for the morning commute. Abundant sunshine will be seen throughout Monday with highs in the mid 80′s, and dew points will drop to the low 50′s by the afternoon.

Sunny and comfortable weather stays with us through the middle of the week, but south winds will start to heat us up again by the end of the week. We’ll hit the low 90′s Thursday and Friday, and stay around 90° during next weekend. The humidity will start to go back up on Friday, and then we keep warm and humid weather heading into the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas Police Chase
Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead
File Photo
West ISD employee accused of sending student ‘inappropriate electronic communications’
At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk with a knife and took an...
Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Beautiful Fall Weather Returns For The Start of The Week!
fastcast summer fields crops green grass partly cloudy shadows sunshine
Another Warm Day with Dew Points Coming Down Afterwards!
Another Warm Day Before Dew Points Get Much Lower
FastCast
Slight Rain Chance This Evening with Fall Weather Returning Soon!