Gatesville: Local community raises funds for family who lost home

Army Veteran Cassie Graham and her family lost their home in Gatesville to a fire on September...
Army Veteran Cassie Graham and her family lost their home in Gatesville to a fire on September 27.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Army Veteran Cassie Graham and her family lost their home in Gatesville to a fire on September 27.

While the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, family members and the community started a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses to build a new home.

In just six days, the page has already raise more than $4,500 thanks to Gatesville residents and their original hometown in Louisiana.

While there’s more ground to cover in costs, Graham says she couldn’t be more grateful.

“Gatesville residents are always generous,” she said.

“I’ve never been on the receiving end of that until now, but we’ve lived here for six and a half years, and you just feel emotional. It gets me emotional thinking about how awesome my old hometown and now my new hometown has come together to help us in this difficult time.”

Anyone who’d like to donate to the family can find more information on their GoFundMe page.

