Advertisement

Waco teenager wounded in shooting, suspect on the loose

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Sunday were looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

A spokesperson with the police department said the shooting happened Sunday, October 3 near the 1000 Block of Delano. A specific time for the shooting was not provided.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wound to the leg.

The officers immediately rendered aid to stop the bleeding and paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Texas Police Chase
Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead
File Photo
West ISD employee accused of sending student ‘inappropriate electronic communications’
At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk with a knife and took an...
Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Army Veteran Cassie Graham and her family lost their home in Gatesville to a fire on September...
Gatesville: Local community raises funds for family who lost home
Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop...
Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Killeen police has reported an increase in domestic violence...
Killeen Police Department hosts first ever Domestic Violence Walk
The Carlson Law Firm just commemorated their 45th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser in...
Carlson Law Firm hosts 45th anniversary fundraiser