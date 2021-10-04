Advertisement

1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.
A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

A diaper shortage is affecting about 33% of American households according to a report done by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on the global supply chain likely played a factor in the rise of “diaper need” families.

The network defines “diaper need” as not having a sufficient amount of diapers to keep an infant properly clean and healthy.

The diaper shortage has also caused some companies to raise their prices, making it more difficult for some families financially.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape near where a 16 year old boy was shot.
Waco teenager wounded in shooting, suspect on the loose
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop...
Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate
North Texas Police Chase
Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened race
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast