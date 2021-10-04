Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape near where a 16 year old boy was shot.
Waco teenager wounded in shooting, suspect on the loose
Law enforcement officers with several area agencies responded to the shooting in the 500 block...
Man wounded, another in custody, after shooting in Bellmead
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop...
Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate
North Texas Police Chase
Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities

Latest News

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
During a secondary inspection, the woman allegedly acknowledged she was concealing narcotics...
Woman busted smuggling Fentanyl in vaginal cavity at Texas-Mexico border
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, Instagram, other apps down
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation