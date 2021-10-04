Advertisement

Calvert police investigating early morning shooting

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
(Associated Press)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 4, 2021
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to an area near Cottonwood Street and West Garrett Street, according to Calver Police Chief Brian Taylor.

Police said one man was shot and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don’t have any suspect information to release at this time.

