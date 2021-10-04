Fall-like temperatures will soon turn summer-ish...

Thanks to a cold front swinging through Sunday afternoon, we’re going to be treated to marvelous Monday weather across Central Texas with low humidity and near-normal temperatures. We’ll enjoy this type of weather for a few days but it looks like the 90s will be back in short order. Morning temperatures today will range from the upper 50s to the low-to-mid 60s thanks to some lingering clouds and the return of drier fall-like air. Once the early morning high clouds break, it’s all sunshine all day! We’re expecting a steady rise in temperatures with midday temperatures in the low 80s reaching the mid-80s late in the day. There won’t be any humidity to talk about today, tomorrow, or honestly through the entire work week but we’re expecting temperatures to slowly warm. We’ll start in the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday morning and again warm into the mid-to-upper 80s for highs. Another day in the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday turns into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday and Friday as morning temperatures warm into the low-to-mid 60s.

Why are we expecting morning lows and afternoon highs to warm back up again? South winds should return late in the week and a ridge of high pressure should plant itself right over Texas helping to boost those temperatures. Record setting temperatures aren’t expected, but highs should run over 5° warmer than average. Saturday’s highs in the low-to-md 90s should stay at least in the low 90s Sunday with morning temperatures starting out in the mid-60s. High pressure should be shoved south as a trough of low pressure approaches from the west early next week. This trough should stay far enough away to keep rain out of the forecast but highs should drop into the upper 80s and low 90s next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Another disturbance moving slightly closer next Wednesday may spark a bit of rain and could drop temperatures a bit late next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.