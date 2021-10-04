Man arrested after biting deputy constable’s cheek in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly bit the cheek of a law enforcement officer.

Juan Molina, 27, of San Angelo, was taken into custody and charged with assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to a probable cause statement filed by College Station Police, officers responded to a fight taking place at 303 College Main and were advised that an officer was needing assistance.

Police said when they arrived, they found a deputy constable and other men attempting to place Molina into custody but he was resisting. The arrest report did not reveal specifically why the deputy constable was attempting to arrest Molina.

During the altercation, the report states, Molina bit the deputy constable on his cheek, causing it to bleed. College Station police had to use pepper spray and a taser to get Molina into handcuffs.

Molina was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and then released on bonds Saturday totaling $25,000.

