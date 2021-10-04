Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to require employees to get COVID19 vaccine

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Southwest Airlines on Monday announced it will require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after completing a “thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan.”

The airline said it determined its contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive.

Employees of Southwest Airlines must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021 in order to “continue employment with the airline.”

Employees approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation will not have to get the vaccine, the airline said.

“Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO.

“I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.”

