Sunny Skies All Week... Gradually Warming Up!

Sunny skies and dry air is in place across Central Texas, behind a cold front that move through Central Texas Sunday. The dry air will cool off quickly this evening and tonight. Lows Tuesday morning should drop into the mid-to-upper 50s. With abundant sunshine back in the forecast Tuesday, the dry air will quickly warm up throughout the day. Highs Tuesday will make it into the upper 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up later this week, with highs climbing back into the low 90s. South winds return later this week as well, and that will push in some slightly muggier air. Morning lows will climb back into the mid-60s by the end of this week and into the weekend.

We will remain rain-free through the weekend, but slight rain chances return to the forecast for the early to middle part of next week.

