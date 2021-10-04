Waco: Fire Prevention Week starts off at Mayborn Museum

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum teamed up with the university’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, The American Red Cross, American Medical Response met Sunday to start Fire Prevention Week, a nationwide campaign.

The event focused on simple and essential ways to stay safe, such as proper fire extinguisher usage, as what to do in your home if a fire starts.

Participants also learned more about the “Sounds of Safety,” which included identifying when a smoke detector is working correctly or when it needs to be replaced.

Waco fire Marshal says ensuring everyone has a working smoke detector is essential.

“we want to make it available; we want to make smoke alarms available for all the families in our city.” Said Lt. Keith Guillory, City Waco Fire Marshal,” We want our businesses safe when our school is safe and we want our residents safe in our city.”

The heart of Texas American Red Cross gave out free smoke detectors at the event to those who needed them.

The red cross also gave classes to parents and children on what to do in a fire emergency.

“The more likely it is that these kids and parents and anybody in the community will be able to respond and get out of a fire,” said AJ Renold, Executive Director for the heart of the Texas American Red Cross.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in the Waco area, please contact your local Fire Department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.

