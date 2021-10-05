102-year-old veteran passes away with ‘no regrets’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sidney Walton spent the last few years of his life crisscrossing the country and the 102-year-old passed away without regrets after nearly accomplishing his goal: to meet and shake the hand of every single governor in the U.S.

Sadly, at 102 years and six months, the World War II veteran fell just ten governors shy of his goal.

“I miss him so much. I spent 24 hours a day with him for the past 15 years,” said his son Paul Walton from his home in California.

Father and son called this mission the “No Regrets Tour.”

When Sidney was a boy he had the opportunity to meet some Civil War veterans, but for some reason, he didn’t do it.

He said that was his only regret in his 102 years of living.

He wanted to make sure that everyone who wanted to meet a World War II veteran had a chance to do so.

In addition to meeting 40 of the nation’s governors, Sidney and Paul rubbed elbows with presidents, and other world leaders, sports superstars, and world famous actors and musicians.

He even did the coin toss at the Super Bowl.

“l don’t know who had more fun, me or my dad. It has been quite a lot of fun. And life should be fun. It should also be purposeful and man was it purposeful. We met 40 governors, including the fine governor of your state, Governor Abbott,” Walton said.

Sidney passed away on Saturday, October 2 at his home in California.

He will be laid to rest in San Diego.

If you’d like to send a tribute to the family or help with funeral expenses there’s a link to a go-fund-me page on the Walton’s website: www.gosidneygo.com

