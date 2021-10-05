Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Former athletic trainer trades in taping ankles to help the “food insecure”

By Pete Sousa
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBINSON, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Robinson, where a former athletic trainer has traded in taping ankles for taking care of folks who are food insecure.

“This is a 100-percent volunteer organization and Tommy (Tracker) is here every day,” said John Johanson who helps run the Robinson Food Pantry.

The pantry serves over 400 families and almost 14-hundred mouths a month.

And this week’s Be Remarkable winner, Tommy Tacker, is the man behind the mission, helping serve a community where 1 in 5 children are food-deprived.

Johanson tells us Tommy has been hustling to help folks that need a hand for more than two years, at least five times a week and sometimes on weekends.

But Tommy says packing up meals for people who need them is just what he does.

“If you want to at home and vegetate that’s your business, I’ve just never done that,” Tacker explained to Danny Daniel of Be Remarkable’s presenting sponsor Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Upon receiving his $500 reward for having a servant’s heart, Tommy deflected credit.

“I appreciate this but I’m just one of many,” he said.  “They give me far too much credit.”

Still, the folks at the food pantry say, Tommy never says ‘no’, but ‘what can I do next?”

But Tommy stays humble and also stays busy.

“I’m no saint, I just do this stuff because I like to do it, so that that’s the way that works,” he said.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

