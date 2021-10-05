Advertisement

Cattle killed after trailer rolled over on Central Texas highway

Cattle trailer rollover on Highway 6 in Waco
Cattle trailer rollover on Highway 6 in Waco(Ashley Ruiz)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police said several heads of cattle were killed when the trailer hauling the livestock rolled on Highway 6 Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Officers learned the driver veered off the highway, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

News 10 originally reported in between 30 to 40 heads of cattle were killed. A police spokesperson clarified “just 38 cattle were on the trailer” and police are “not sure if they all died or not.”

The police spokesperson said the driver of the cattle trailer was not injured.

Traffic is moving slowly on West highway 6 near Buzbee Feed and Seed, where the wreck occurred.

Officers were still working to clear the scene late Tuesday morning.

