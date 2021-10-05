Advertisement

Champs are Back: Baylor men’s basketball returns to practice

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team returned to practice on Monday. The Bears begin their quest of repeating as National Champions.

Baylor’s first game is Friday, November 12 at the Ferrell Center. They are hosting Incarnate Word and will receive their 2021 national championship rings and unveil the championship banner in a pregame ceremony.

