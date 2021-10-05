Coming soon to an atmosphere near you...highs 10° warmer than normal!

The weather conditions across Central Texas will be exceptionally enjoyable through Wednesday (even if it’ll be a bit warmer than average late in the day), but Mother Nature isn’t done with summer just yet and we’re expecting to see highs this weekend close to 10° above average. Today’s weather will be phenomenal with morning temperatures starting out in the 50s and low 60s with clear skies overhead. There may be a few stray midday clouds west of I-35, but it’ll be another sun-splashed one with temperatures warming up into the low-to-mid 80s around the lunch hour. Late-day highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and it’ll be a fairly similar day today compared to Monday. Tomorrow’s weather will be about the same as today’s weather. We’ll start out a little cooler in the mid-to-upper 50s but afternoon highs may be a touch warmer in the upper 80s.

An area of low pressure to our east continues to pump drier and ‘cool’ air into Central Texas but that’ll be shoved out of here starting on Thursday as high pressure builds from over Mexico. The ridge of high pressure will sit directly over the state through the weekend sending temperatures as much as 10° warmer than normal. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but low-to-mid 90s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be noticeably warmer too in the low-to-mid 60s.

Some relief may be on the way next week as potentially two cold fronts swing through. The first cold front, slated to arrive late Sunday night into Monday, could kick up some scattered showers and storms. As of now, rain chances are only near 20% since the overnight front may put a limit on the rain activity. Monday’s front, if it does arrive, should bring a quick wind shift to come from the north and highs should fall a bit into the mid-to-upper 80s. We’re still expecting warmer-than-normal highs and morning temperatures should still be in the mid-to-upper 60s too. Highs today in the upper 80s Tuesday before yet another cold front could swing through Wednesday. Wednesday’s front is more likely to arrive but rain chances are still capped near 20% since the core of the system may be too far away. Still, this front is expected to usher in fall-like air with Wednesday’s highs in the mid-to-upper 80s dropping into the low-to-mid 80s Thursday. Forecast models are split as to whether or not this front puts a definitive end to summer, but it’ll be well welcomed regardless!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.