Fort Hood renames chapel to honor units long history

Fort Hood, Texas (KWTX) - 3d Cavalry Regiment reamed the 19th Street Chapel to Lucky 16 Chapel in a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Fort Hood is a military base located in central Texas that houses over 50,000 active-duty soldiers.

For the past few months units across the installation have been changing their landscape to honor service members and key moments in units’ history.

The name Lucky 16 refers to when members of at least two of the Lucky 16 regiments are gathered to celebrate cavalry traditions, share stories, build camaraderie, and esprit de corps.

When you include the numerals for 2d Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and 11th Armored cavalry squadrons they equal 16.

Brigadier General Curt Taylor, CG made the trip from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, and COL Todd Hook, the 69th Commander of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment joined Colonel Kevin D. Bradley in front of the chapel to honor units long history.

“Knowing your traditions being tied to those, that just gives you a basis and framework of who you are and where you came from.’ MAJ Leyanne Ward Chaplain 3d Cavalry Regiment. “But by the willingness to be able to embrace newness, you know, shows that you’re you know, you’re moving with the times and that there is openness to new perspectives.”

The renaming to the lucky 16 chapel today, is a way for soldiers to pay homage to the shared cavalry lineage.

