Fun Fridays allow Midway ISD students to dress up, raise money for less fortunate families

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Elementary school students raised nearly $1,000 to help provide meals for food insecure classmates, one dollar and crazy outfit at a time.

Spring Valley Elementary in the Midway Independent School District held a Fun Friday Fundraiser and it turned into a big success for a great cause.

Students were allowed to participate in the designated dress-up day if they brought a dollar to school to donate to the Midway ISD Hunger Free program, which sends packs of nutritious food home with food insecure families on the weekends or breaks.

“I thought we had great success,” Principal Kappy Edwards said. “We had a lot of kids that were very excited. We talked about it on the announcements - about what it means to give back to our community.”

The first Friday was Crazy Hat Day and on the second Friday students slipped on some crazy socks in exchange for their donations.

On September 17, the kids who gave could wear their pajamas to class. The event culminated with the always popular Crazy Hair Day.

The outcome of the one-dollar donations ended up being huge.

“We raised over 900 dollars for Hunger Free Midway ISD, thanks to all the students and the families who participated in these fun Fridays so that we could give back to our communities,” Edwards said.

The principal said teachers were still bringing in donations.

If you would like to donate you can go to www.midwayisd.org/hungerfree.

