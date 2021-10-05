Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew White, a former West ISD employee
Affidavit: West ISD teacher accused of exposing himself, touching student inappropriately
Cattle trailer rollover on Highway 6 in Waco
Cattle killed after trailer rolled over on Central Texas highway
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
San Antonio woman killed in head-on collision involving drunk driver in Central Texas

Latest News

Fun Fridays at Midway ISD
Local students raise money for poor families on fun Fridays
free covid19 testing site
Central Texans billed for 'free' COVID19 tests
cattle killed in crash on central texas highway
Cattle killed when truck rolled on Highway 6
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’