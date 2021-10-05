Local counties, cities tackle redistricting

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas lawmakers are in Austin working on new voting maps for the state, but that’s a process happening in our own backyard as well.

Tuesday morning, the Bell County Commissioners Court is getting its first briefing about redistricting. The county joined with the city of Killeen, city of Temple and Temple ISD to hire a law firm to take a look at the census data and the districts to see if any precinct lines need to be redrawn.

County Judge David Blackburn said one of the primary objects of redistricting is to make sure each of the voting districts has about the same number of people.

Judge Blackburn said the initial analysis from the law firm will help the court understand what needs to happen, if anything, to make sure all the districts are as even as possible.

This year, Judge Blackburn said they are working with a very limited timeline due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when they got the census data from the federal government.

“The month of October is both the information, education, analysis, and action month for us,” Blackburn said. “I would anticipate whatever action we’re going to take would be probably sometime in early November, whether we keep what we have or have to make some adjustments.”

The meeting is open to the public, and people can comment if they choose. Judge Blackburn said it’s something people should consider participating in, since the process is all about their voice in government.

“It really is one of our core principles and platforms for ensuring the government that we have continues to be of the people, by the people and for the people,” Blackburn said.

If people would like to have the chance to comment during today’s meeting, they must email the county clerk Shelley Coston at shelley.coston@bellcounty.texas.gov by 8 a.m. Tuesday. The meting will be livestreamed at bellcountytx.com/ccvideo.

The Waco City Council will also be discussing next steps for updating city boundaries on Tuesday night. Council members will discuss redistricting during the work session, which starts at 3 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on wccc.tv.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.