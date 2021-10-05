Advertisement

McLennan County residents billed $85 for ‘free’ COVID-19 test at county site

McLennan County COVID19 testing site
(Megan Vanselow for KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas residents tell News 10 they were billed $85 for a COVID test at one of McLennan County’s free testing locations last month.

The public health district said the billing is the result of a mistake by the vendor.

The health district said there should have been no out-of-pocket cost for those who tested, and the expense for the test should be billed either to your insurance or to the federal program for those without insurance.

The statement sent to one of the McLennan County residents.
(Courtesy Photo)

Residents tested at McLennan Community College, located at 4601 N. 19th Street, said they received a bill from Sonoran Desert Pathology out of Pasadena, California for $85.

“Payment is past due, please remit immediately! Notice: This is a bill. Based upon information from your health plan, you owe the amount shown,” the bill states.

The Health District said residents can call the vendor to get the bill removed. The number listed on the billing statement is 954-800-1000.

The statement received by a McLennan County resident.
(Courtesy Photo)

