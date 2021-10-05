San Antonio woman killed in head-on collision involving drunk driver in Central Texas

EVANT, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Carol Ann Neatherlin, 62, of San Antonio, as the woman killed during a head-on collision involving a drunk driver.

State troopers responded to the deadly wreck on US 281, south of Evant, at 10:22 p.m. on Friday, October 1.

Trooper learned a 2020 Ford Edge sedan operated by a 48 year-old man from Austin, Texas, was travelling north on the road.

At the same time, a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck operated by a 71 year-old man from San Antonio was travelling south.

The investigation revealed the driver of the Ford sedan crossed over the double yellow center stripe and into the path of the Dodge pickup, said Texas DPS.

The driver of the Dodge Ram attempted to take evasive action by swerving to avoid a collision, but the Ford still collided head on with the truck.

Neatherlin, a passenger in the front right seat of the Dodge, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Cameron Brister.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas for non-life threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

The driver of the Ford, not yet identified by investigators, “showed signs of intoxication and was charged with intoxication manslaughter.”

