Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing Central Texas teen

GOLDHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding the location of Cutter Anderson Baird, 16, a teenager last seen by his family on September 26, 2021.

At the time, Anderson was seen walking away from his residence located on Mills County Road 232.

He was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, a ball cap and a grey backpack.

Cutter is also believed to have his American flag hoodie with him and may be wearing it.

The boy has brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5′11″ tall. He weighs approximately 130 pounds.

“There is a substantial cash reward for information leading to Cutter’s whereabouts so that this agency and Cutters family can make sure that he is safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any information on the boy’s whereabouts, please contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office (325) 648-2245

