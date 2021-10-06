Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Texas teen, 13, believed to be with older man

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be in danger. The suspect in the girl’s disappearance is 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.

The girl was last seen in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in Houston the morning of September 21, 2021.

She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt and carrying a clear backpack at the time, police said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue, 2008 GMC pickup with Texas plate number 28809T1.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle trailer rollover on Highway 6 in Waco
Cattle killed after trailer rolled over on Central Texas highway
Andrew White, a former West ISD employee
Affidavit: West ISD teacher accused of exposing himself, touching student inappropriately
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
San Antonio woman killed in head-on collision involving drunk driver in Central Texas

Latest News

fastcast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Lights shine on top of a police car.
Waco Police investigating aggravated robberies
Fun Fridays at Midway ISD
Local students raise money for poor families on fun Fridays
free covid19 testing site
Central Texans billed for 'free' COVID19 tests