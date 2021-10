Classroom Champions: China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner.

He has started on varsity football and baseball since his freshman year, and is ranked fourth in the senior class.

Faulkner will attend Lamar University next year to play football and study engineering.

Congrats, Brayden Faulkner!

