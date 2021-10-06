Advertisement

Cool Tonight... Warmer Temperatures Moving In

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have enjoyed some nice drier air across Central Texas the last few days, and that has helped to allow overnight lows to cool off comfortably. Tonight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s. The dry air in place will warm quickly tomorrow into the mid-to-upper 80s. Unfortunately the more typical Central Texas humidity will roll back in as we end out the workweek. We will end out the workweek and head through the weekend with warmer temperatures in both the mornings and the afternoons.

Some relief may be on the way next week as potentially two cold fronts swing through. The first cold front, slated to arrive late Sunday night into Monday, could kick up some scattered showers and storms. As of now, rain chances are only near 20% since the overnight front may put a limit on the rain activity. Monday’s front, if it does arrive, should bring a quick wind shift to come from the north and highs should fall a bit into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle trailer rollover on Highway 6 in Waco
Cattle killed after trailer rolled over on Central Texas highway
Andrew White, a former West ISD employee
Affidavit: West ISD teacher accused of exposing himself, touching student inappropriately
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
San Antonio woman killed in head-on collision involving drunk driver in Central Texas

Latest News

fastcast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Coming soon to an atmosphere near you...highs 10° warmer than normal!
FastCast
Sunny Skies All Week... Gradually Warming Up!
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast