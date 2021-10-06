Cool Tonight... Warmer Temperatures Moving In

We have enjoyed some nice drier air across Central Texas the last few days, and that has helped to allow overnight lows to cool off comfortably. Tonight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s. The dry air in place will warm quickly tomorrow into the mid-to-upper 80s. Unfortunately the more typical Central Texas humidity will roll back in as we end out the workweek. We will end out the workweek and head through the weekend with warmer temperatures in both the mornings and the afternoons.

Some relief may be on the way next week as potentially two cold fronts swing through. The first cold front, slated to arrive late Sunday night into Monday, could kick up some scattered showers and storms. As of now, rain chances are only near 20% since the overnight front may put a limit on the rain activity. Monday’s front, if it does arrive, should bring a quick wind shift to come from the north and highs should fall a bit into the mid-to-upper 80s.

