East Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Louisiana

Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT
BEAUREGARD PARISH, Louisiana (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in a rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish over the weekend, authorities have confirmed.

The horse the boy was riding is believed to have either suffered a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Demond, with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Denmond said the boy was riding the horse in the warm-up pen Sunday at the Texas Junior High Rodeo at the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena when the horse reared up and fell on him, Denmond said. It is believed the horse died immediately. The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Denmond identified the boy as 10-year-old Legend Williamson, of Lufkin.

According to an obituary on the Carroway Funeral Home website, Legend was a fifth-grader at Lufkin LEAD Academy. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin.

Legend Williamson obituary

“Legend was a friend to everyone, to know him was to love him,” the obituary stated. “His contagious smile, firm handshake, and a good ‘yes sir’ was enough to melt anyone’s heart and gain their respect. He loved his country and thanked a veteran any chance he got.”

Legend’s passions were rodeo and team roping, the obituary stated. He also enjoyed spending time with friends.

“The impact Legend has made on this world in his 10 short years of life is enough to last an eternity,” the obituary stated. “Legend’s mission was to lead many to Christ, and he has accomplished that.”

Several tributes in the tight-knit rodeo community have been posted to social media.

