Grimes County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3 year old

Law enforcement do not believe the child was abducted but they do think he’s in danger
The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire Neighborhood in Plantersville
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child in Plantersville.

Authorities do not believe the 3-year-old boy was abducted, but they do believe he’s in danger, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director Chuck Fleeger.

The child was last seen between 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Deer Park Circle.

Fleeger says the boy was wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He’s about 3 feet tall, has brown eyes and hair and weighs about 40-45 pounds.

